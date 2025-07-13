Monster Energy's Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Tallison Teixeira In 35 Seconds At UFC Fight Night In Nashville

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira was contested in front of a live crowd of more than 17,000 spectators inside sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring six fights on the Main Card, the event was broadcast live on the ESPN+ platform.

Monster Energy's Derrick Lewis (29-12) came to Nashville looking to continue his win streak after most recently beating Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event battle at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, Missouri, in May 2024.

Lewis' opponent, 25-year-old Tallison Teixeira (8-1) from Vitória da Conquista, Brazil, wanted to extend his two-win streak after knocking out Justin Tafa in his UFC debut in February 2025 and earning the Performance of the Night bonus. But when it comes to facing a UFC icon like Lewis, the newcomer faced the ultimate test...

When both fighters collided in the Octagon inside Bridgestone Arena, the action instantly hit overdrive. In a furious opening sequence, Lewis connected a heavy body kick to Teixeira's chest but absorbed a left jab to the face that seemed to impact his vision.

But when Teixeira closed in to capitalize on the disadvantage, Lewis stood his ground and responded with a barrage of heavy punches. And when a heavy left swing connected to the chin, it was 'lights out' as Teixeira instantly hit the canvas.

After a brief ground-and-pound assault, with Teixeira struggling to get back on his feet, Referee Jason Herzog ended the fight at 35 seconds with Lewis the clear winner by technical knockout.

With his 42nd professional fight in the books, Lewis now has earned 24 wins by knockout or technical knockout, including 16 knockouts in the UFC.

Asked about his approach in Nashville, Monster Energy's Lewis said: "I know if I throw anything at anybody, no matter what it is, I know that they're going to go down!"

What's next for Lewis? After the dominant performance, a title fight against undisputed division champion Tom Aspinall may be in the cards. Stay tuned for more from Lewis!

