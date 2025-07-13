Chelsea Vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

New Jersey: The first edition of FIFA's expanded Club World Cup will conclude with a final showdown tonight between reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa Conference League winners Chelsea on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted PSG are“probably the best team in the world right now,” as the French side aims to complete an extraordinary season with yet another title.

Having already secured the French league and cup, PSG went on to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in May with a record demolition of Italian side Inter Milan 5-0.

Their dominant form has continued into the Club World Cup, where they scored four goals each against Atletico Madrid and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the group stage, then beat Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals before dismantling Real Madrid with an emphatic 4-0 win.

PSG coach Luis Enrique emphasized the importance of ending their dream season on a high note when speaking to the media on Friday.

While Chelsea face an uphill battle against a PSG squad led by Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele, they arrive in the US after a solid campaign-finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the UEFA Conference League.

90' + 5' GAME OVER! Chelsea win!

85' Red card for PSG . Neves booted out for unsportsmanlike conduct after pulling Cucurella's hair.

81' Bradley Barcola for PSG from the zone but his left footed effort is neither high enough nor powerful enough to bother Sanchez, who calmly palms it.

80' CLOSE ! Liam Delap pounces on a defensive error but Donnarumma deflects it away for a corner from point blank! Chelsea almost...

74' Dembele finds Vitinha in the box but his cross is intercepted by the Chelsea defense, who then intercepted the rebound cross from Joao Neves as well. PSG only have 15 mins to try and find something.

67' Chelsea's Liam Delap, in his first effort, forces Donnarumma into a wonder save after a thunderous curling from outside of the box.

65 ' Doue wins a free kick for PSG at a promising position.

58' Sanchez again with his fingertips denies Vitinha from far. PSG corner.

51' CLOSE! Oussmane Dembele from point blank almost pulls one back but is denied by Sanchez with a MAGNIFICENT save! PSG pressing hard!

48' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia curls one from the edge of the box, which Chelsea keeper Sanchez spills, but luckily for him is cleared by his defense before any PSG threat is made.

47' Fast-break from PSG but Nundo Mendes' cross is intercepted before causing any danger. French outfit begin pressing.

45' + 6' HALFTIME! Chelsea 3-0 PSG

45' + 2' Joao Neves receives the ball in the area and heads it beautifully but Sanchez is able to collect the ball at the line! PSG fighting back.

42' Joao Pedro GOAL!! Chelsea add the third!!

39' End-to-end football as PSG threaten Chelsea and are immediately put under threat from a counter attack.

38' Match quieted down a bit with most of the battles taking place in midfield.

33' Neto wins a foul for Chelsea but is booked after it.

29' GOAL! Palmer scores the second for Chelsea !

21' GOAL! Cole Palmer scores for Chelsea!

17' Doue and Dembele combine but the former's left footed drive is stopped by Robert Sanchez. PSG more threatening now.

14' PSG with the best chance of the game so far but Desire Doue, from point blank range, decides to square it rather than shoot, but Cucurella saves Chelsea in the nick of time.

8' CLOSE! Cole Palmer curls it after a beautiful backheel flick pass from Joao Pedro, but his effort just rattles the side netting. Chelsea still dangerous.

6' Chelsea dominance in the first six minutes, with the Blues looking the far more dangerous side.

1' Chelsea start the game hot, wasting no time charging forward towards PSG penalty area.

