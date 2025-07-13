Gov't Mandates GPS Tracking For Vehicles Transporting Untreated Organic Fertilizer

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) The Cabinet approved on Sunday the application of the 2017 electronic tracking system regulations to include government vehicles transporting untreated organic fertilizer, in a move aimed at strengthening environmental and public health oversight.Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the decision is part of the government's broader efforts to enhance regulatory measures addressing environmental safety and public health risks, particularly those posed by the unsafe or unmonitored transport of untreated organic waste.Hneifat explained that the system allows relevant authorities to monitor the movement of vehicles in real time, ensuring tighter control over the transportation of such materials. The tracking is expected to prevent random spillage, reduce foul odors, and limit the spread of contaminants in agricultural areas and near residential zones.Under the new directive, companies and agencies transporting untreated organic fertilizer will be required to install GPS tracking devices, enabling authorities to trace transport routes and identify violations. The minister emphasized that violators will face legal action in cooperation with oversight bodies.He stressed that protecting the environment and public health is a shared responsibility, urging all stakeholders to comply with the new measures, which are expected to have a positive impact on the safety of citizens and the quality of agricultural environments across the kingdom.The Cabinet's decision represents a significant step toward regulating the organic fertilizer sector and controlling the use of substances that can cause harm if transported or stored improperly. It also supports the sustainability and environmental efficiency of Jordan's agricultural sector.