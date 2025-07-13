Jordan Launches 1St Computer-Based Exam For Certified Public Accountants

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) – Jordan held its first computer-based Jordanian Certified Public Accountant (JCPA) exam on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the accounting profession in the kingdom. The exam was organized by the Licensing and Examinations Committee established under the Law Regulating the Accounting Profession and chaired by the President of the Audit Bureau. It was conducted at Princess Sumaya University for Technology with the participation of 326 candidates from across the country.The digital transition aligns with a broader reform plan aimed at enhancing the quality, credibility, and efficiency of the JCPA exam through modern international standards and best practices. The Higher Commission for Regulating the Accounting Profession, chaired by the Minister of Industry and Trade, oversees the sector.The exam was held in two consecutive sessions, covering two papers: the first on laws and regulations and the second on accounting and auditing. Conducted in a secured digital environment, the format ensures high standards of transparency, integrity, and procedural safety.A panel of academic experts and seasoned certified accountants developed the exam content, ensuring it meets rigorous professional standards and reflects the practical demands of the accounting field.In support of the shift, the Audit Bureau's IT team recently completed the development of a fully integrated electronic system for managing JCPA exam applications. Designed in line with international technical specifications for professional certification platforms, the system has passed all required testing and is set to launch soon on the government network. It aims to provide a secure, efficient, and reliable digital platform for candidates.This digital transformation is a cornerstone in the broader efforts led by the Higher Commission to Regulate the Accounting Profession to institutionalize principles of transparency and good governance in the profession. Future steps in the reform plan include curriculum development, expanded training programs, and updated licensing standards, all aimed at enhancing the competence of certified accountants in line with global best practices.