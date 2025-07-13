“Snapback” Mechanism Could Mark End Of EU Role In Iran's Nuclear Program - Minister
Speaking at a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi warned that if the mentioned countries move forward with the “Snapback” mechanism, resolving conflicts related to Iran's nuclear program would become even more complicated.
“The 'Snapback' mechanism may become a permanent black mark in the history of these three European countries,” he added.
The“Snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.
