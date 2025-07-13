Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate If Diplomacy Is Respected, Minister Says
According to Araghchi, Iran has always declared its readiness to discuss its nuclear program and will continue to do so in the future. However, Iran demands assurances that if talks resume, the U.S. or any other country will not drag the region into war again.
Araghchi also highlighted that while nuclear talks were ongoing, Israel, coordinated with the U.S., launched attacks on Iran, with the U.S. subsequently joining those strikes.
The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. The attacks killed a number of senior military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.
Later that same day, Iran responded with“True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The retaliation caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.
