Iranian Minister Says Current Circumstances Justify Nuclear Arms Pursuit
Speaking at a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran on July 12, Araghchi noted that Iran has taken every necessary step to prove to concerned nations that its nuclear program is peaceful.
“Iran's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and will remain so,” he said, emphasizing that Tehran considers nuclear weapons inhumane and unethical.
On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.
On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.
