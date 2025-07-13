Iran Warns Of Serious Radioactive Risks At Nuclear Sites Following Attacks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The risk of radioactive contamination at Iran's nuclear facilities damaged by recent U.S. strikes is extremely serious, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi warned that unexploded ordnance left at the sites continues to pose a significant danger.

The FM also noted that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) face two key obstacles in accessing the nuclear sites: security concerns for Iran and safety risks for the inspectors themselves.

The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. The attacks killed a number of senior military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

Later that same day, Iran responded with“True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The retaliation caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In response, Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

On June 24, the office of Israeli Prime Minister announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that the hostilities had come to a halt.