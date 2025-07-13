In Kharkiv Region, Occupiers Attack Civilians With FPV Drone, One Injured
“On July 13, at approximately 13:30, an enemy FPV drone attacked the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv District. The munition was dropped on a field during the harvest, injuring a 56-year-old man,” the Prosecutor's Office stated.Read also: One killed, several injured in drone attack on Kherson
The Prosecutor's Office added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the commission of a war crime.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in the Kharkiv Region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
