In Kharkiv Region, Occupiers Attack Civilians With FPV Drone, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

“On July 13, at approximately 13:30, an enemy FPV drone attacked the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv District. The munition was dropped on a field during the harvest, injuring a 56-year-old man,” the Prosecutor's Office stated.

The Prosecutor's Office added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the commission of a war crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in the Kharkiv Region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine