Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Kharkiv Region, Occupiers Attack Civilians With FPV Drone, One Injured

In Kharkiv Region, Occupiers Attack Civilians With FPV Drone, One Injured


2025-07-13 07:06:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

“On July 13, at approximately 13:30, an enemy FPV drone attacked the village of Karaichne in the Chuhuiv District. The munition was dropped on a field during the harvest, injuring a 56-year-old man,” the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Read also: One killed, several injured in drone attack on Kherson

The Prosecutor's Office added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for the commission of a war crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in the Kharkiv Region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

MENAFN13072025000193011044ID1109795036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search