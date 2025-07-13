Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Real Madrid Plans To Part Ways With Three Players Amid Squad Reshuffle

2025-07-13 07:06:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Real Madrid intends to transfer three players as part of a squad overhaul following their exit in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup, Azernews reports, citing Spanish media.

The“Royal Club” is looking to offload goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, midfielder Dani Ceballos, and forward Rodrygo. Reports suggest that new head coach Xabi Alonso supports these decisions, believing that these players may not contribute effectively to the team's future success.

Instead, Alonso is focused on strengthening the squad's defense, expressing concerns about existing gaps in the backline. Securing a new defender is a top priority for the coach as he looks to rebuild the team.

It is worth noting that during the Club World Cup, neither Andriy Lunin nor Dani Ceballos appeared in any match, while Rodrygo started in just one game.

