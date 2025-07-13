Real Madrid Plans To Part Ways With Three Players Amid Squad Reshuffle
The“Royal Club” is looking to offload goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, midfielder Dani Ceballos, and forward Rodrygo. Reports suggest that new head coach Xabi Alonso supports these decisions, believing that these players may not contribute effectively to the team's future success.
Instead, Alonso is focused on strengthening the squad's defense, expressing concerns about existing gaps in the backline. Securing a new defender is a top priority for the coach as he looks to rebuild the team.
It is worth noting that during the Club World Cup, neither Andriy Lunin nor Dani Ceballos appeared in any match, while Rodrygo started in just one game.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment