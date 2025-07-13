403
Kuwait Utilizes Role Of Women In Maritime Security -- Senior Officer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Director-General of Kuwait Coast Guard Commodore Staff Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Yousef affirmed that the General Directorate of the Coast Guard of the Ministry of Interior was working to empower women and enhancing their role in the field of maritime security.
The Ministry of Interior realized the importance of the role women can play in the field action in maritime security, he said in a speech to the graduation ceremony of the first diving course for policewomen (2024-2025).
Commodore Staff Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah noted that the course the course fell in the framework of the Ministry's efforts to build the capacity of the security personnel and maintain a high level of preparedness.
Senior security officers attended the event, according to a press release from the Ministry.
The course, held between May 18 and July 10, gathered 17 female trainees who received theoretical and practical training on diving techniques. (end)
