Amir's Visit To Paris, Historic Milestone In Kuwait-France Relations -- French Amb.


2025-07-13 07:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- France Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Gauvin said on Sunday that the official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to France stands as "an important historic milestone that embodies the depth of Kuwaiti-French relations that extend back nearly six decades."
This came during a celebration at the French Embassy in Kuwait on the eve of the Bastille Day, which was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, alongside a number of officials and representatives of diplomatic missions in the country.
This year's celebration takes on a special characteristic as it coincides with the historic visit of His Highness the Amir to France where he will attend a military parade marking France's National Day alongside French President Emmanuel Macron before their meeting at the Elysee Palace, the French diplomat noted.
The French-Kuwaiti relations are based on trust and partnership in security and defense, with the oldest defense agreement signed between France and the Gulf States in 1992, as well as military training programs and ongoing cooperation's.
Ambassador Gauvin highlighted French companies' interest in Kuwait's development vision (New Kuwait 2035) and enhancing cooperation in the transportation, energy, and sustainable cities sectors, in addition to Kuwait's growing investments in France, particularly in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence.
He praised the cultural and humanitarian relations, "as France is the top destination in the Schengen area for Kuwaiti tourists," as well as the Francophone activity in Kuwait, stressing his country's keenness to "increase the number of Kuwaiti students in French universities and enhance academic and scientific cooperation."
