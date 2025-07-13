Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir To Attend Bastille Day Celebrations Mon.


2025-07-13 07:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- France will be, tomorrow, Monday, celebrating its national day, or the Bastille Day - an annual occasion that carries historical and national significance, and embodies the meanings of revolution, freedom and national unity.
Paris and other French cities witness intense preparations to celebrate this occasion through military parades on the Champs-Elysees and aerial displays in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, and his guest, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with other several senior officials.
The origin of Bastille Day dates back to July 14, 1789, when the French stormed the Bastille prison in Paris during the reign of King Louis XVI, sparking the French Revolution that changed the course of French history and laid the foundation for the modern republic.
Since 1880, July 14 has become a national holiday celebrated every year, during which the French across the country commemorate a day that holds deep significance in French memory, related to values upon which the French Republic was founded: "liberty, equality, and fraternity".
The event represents an occasion for French people to affirm unity and pride in their national history, as well as to enhance the democratic values established by the French people for more than two centuries. (end)
