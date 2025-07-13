403
Chelsea Defeat PSG, Win Club World Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Chelsea FC were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
The FIFA CWC-2025 final, hosted at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, saw Cole Palmer breaking the deadlock at the 22nd minute with a successful shot from the edge of the box after being teed up by Malo Gusto.
Palmer - the Blues' No.10, repeated the trick 10 minutes later; it was a carbon copy of his first, as he breezed into the penalty area and again found the far corner.
Two minutes before the end of the half-time, Palmer slipped the ball through to Joao Pedro, who lifted it beyond PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The historic win entitled the Blues to a cash prize amounting to more than USD 120 million. (end)
