Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chelsea Defeat PSG, Win Club World Cup


2025-07-13 07:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Chelsea FC were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
The FIFA CWC-2025 final, hosted at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, saw Cole Palmer breaking the deadlock at the 22nd minute with a successful shot from the edge of the box after being teed up by Malo Gusto.
Palmer - the Blues' No.10, repeated the trick 10 minutes later; it was a carbon copy of his first, as he breezed into the penalty area and again found the far corner.
Two minutes before the end of the half-time, Palmer slipped the ball through to Joao Pedro, who lifted it beyond PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The historic win entitled the Blues to a cash prize amounting to more than USD 120 million. (end)
hms


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109795005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search