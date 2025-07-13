Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yemen's Central Bank Cautions Against Fake Coin


2025-07-13 07:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, July 13 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Yemen in Aden, the provisional capital of the country, cautioned the citizens against dealing in a 50-riyal coin the Houthi militia said they issued in Sanaa yesterday.
The issuance of the coin without a legal or monetary coverage is a new serious act of sabotage that falls in the framework of economic warfare the Houthis wage against the Yemeni people, the Bank said in a press release on Sunday.
The Bank warned the citizens and the banking system in the Houthi-controlled areas that dealing in any fake currency, whether new or old, will make them liable to sanctions as long as the issuer, the Houthis, are illegitimate entity and designated as terrorist organization. (end)
sns


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109795004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search