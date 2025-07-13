403
Yemen's Central Bank Cautions Against Fake Coin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, July 13 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Yemen in Aden, the provisional capital of the country, cautioned the citizens against dealing in a 50-riyal coin the Houthi militia said they issued in Sanaa yesterday.
The issuance of the coin without a legal or monetary coverage is a new serious act of sabotage that falls in the framework of economic warfare the Houthis wage against the Yemeni people, the Bank said in a press release on Sunday.
The Bank warned the citizens and the banking system in the Houthi-controlled areas that dealing in any fake currency, whether new or old, will make them liable to sanctions as long as the issuer, the Houthis, are illegitimate entity and designated as terrorist organization. (end)
