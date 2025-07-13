Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Refutes Reports Of Airspace Closure


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 13 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Ministry of Transport refuted press reports that the Iraqi airspace was closed to international flights, including those coming from neighboring Turkiye.
Iraq's airspace is open to air traffic and all airports across the country are available to all airlines, the Ministry affirmed in a statement on Sunday evening.
The statement came in response to reports, circulated earlier today, that the Turkish Airlines suspended flights to Iraq, Jordan, Iran and Syria until the end of July without explaining the reasons. (end)
