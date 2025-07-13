403
Trump Frustrated With Brazil Trade Talks, Labels Policies A Security Threat
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) White House advisor Kevin Hassett revealed President Donald Trump's deep frustration with Brazil's trade negotiations and actions.
Trump views Brazilian policies as a direct threat to U.S. national security. Hassett made this statement in a Sunday interview on July 13, 2025.
Trump imposed a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports, effective August 1, 2025. He seeks to encourage domestic U.S. production.
The measure persists until Brazil proposes a stronger agreement. Trump ties the tariffs to Brazil's handling of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
He holds Bolsonaro in high regard and deems the ongoing trial a baseless persecution. Bolsonaro stands accused of plotting a coup after his 2022 election defeat.
Authorities claim Bolsonaro orchestrated violent efforts to reverse the results. Plans involved military aid and threats to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Supporters invaded government buildings in Brasília on January 8, 2023.
Bolsonaro faces charges of undermining democracy via violence and forming a criminal group. A guilty verdict could mean up to 43 years behind bars. Trump draws parallels to his own legal challenges.
Trump further condemns Brazil's trade walls. Brazil levies 14% average tariffs on American goods. The U.S. counters with just 3.5% on Brazilian items.
Trump Frustrated with Brazil Trade Talks, Labels Policies a Security Threat
Official data shows a U.S. trade surplus with Brazil of $7.4 billion in 2024. Brazil shipped $42.3 billion in products like coffee, orange juice, beef, Embraer planes, and steel. America exported $49.7 billion in machinery, chemicals, and aircraft components.
Trump blasts Brazil's Supreme Court for mandating censorship on U.S. social media. Orders demand content removal or penalties. This impacts sites including Trump's Truth Social .
He connects tariffs to free speech violations. Trump insists Brazil halt Bolsonaro's prosecution. He wants Bolsonaro eligible for future races.
Lula denounces Trump's interference in Brazil's independence. He pledges matching countermeasures via new legislation. Lula rejected Trump's letter as insulting and false.
Brazil called in the U.S. diplomat for clarification. Lula readies retaliatory tariffs by July 15. Crowds protested in São Paulo and elsewhere against U.S. pressure.
Bolsonaro proposes amnesty for the January 8 unrest to calm markets. He concedes tariffs damage Brazil's economy. Experts forecast 20-30% higher U.S. prices on Brazilian goods.
Without resolution, Brazil risks $10-15 billion yearly export losses. Tensions could ignite a wider trade conflict and disrupt supplies. As hemispheric giants, both countries' rift affects global commerce.
From a mercantile lens, tariffs safeguard U.S. employment and sectors. They demand fair exchanges in deals. Countries build power through surpluses and homegrown output.
This strategy cuts foreign dependence. It wields economic might for safety needs. Balanced trade averts weaknesses that erode strength.
This clash underscores tariffs as weapons for equity and loyalty. It molds markets, hikes daily expenses, and tests alliances amid political strife.
