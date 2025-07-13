403
Bolsonaro Says Amnesty Will Bring Economic Peace Amid U.S. Tariff Threat
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jair Bolsonaro stated on July 13, 2025, that amnesty for January 8 rioters could resolve the U.S. tariff crisis. He posted on X that Brazilian authorities must foster harmony among powers. This harmony would lead to forgiveness and stabilize the economy.
Bolsonaro emphasized Trump's letter focuses on values and freedom over economics. He showed no joy in sanctions harming families or farmers. The 50% tariff starts August 1 and burdens producers and citizens.
Trump announced the tariff on July 9 to pressure Brazil over Bolsonaro's trial. Bolsonaro faces Supreme Court charges for a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election. Supporters stormed government buildings on January 8, 2023, like the U.S. January 6 riot.
Brazil enjoys a trade surplus with the U.S., unique among 180 nations facing duties up to 50%. Exports such as steel, soybeans, and coffee suffer most. The Southeast region, a key export area, braces for major losses.
Trump called the trial an international shame and witch hunt in his letter to Lula. He demanded an immediate end. This action stems from Trump and Bolsonaro's alliance during 2019-2021.
President Lula activated Economic Reciprocity Law 15.122 for countermeasure . He declared Brazil accepts no foreign control. Judicial matters stay independent from outside threats.
China condemned the U.S. move on July 11 through spokesperson Mao Ning. She cited breaches of UN sovereignty principles. Tensions rise as alliances shift.
Bolsonaro's sons, Eduardo and Flávio, endorse the pressure. They see amnesty as the top condition for relief. Pastor Silas Malafaia faults Lula and Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
Business leaders demand Bolsonaro's eligibility restoration until 2030. They push for amnesty and inquiry closures. Deputies debate amnesty votes before recess.
Leftists from the Workers' Party seek Eduardo Bolsonaro's censure. They charge the family with sovereignty betrayal. Protests feature burned Trump effigies amid public fury.
