Brazil's Air Travel Stuck As High Costs And Legal Troubles Keep Growth Grounded
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's domestic air travel market has not grown in a decade, despite the country's size and need for better connections.
Official data from the National Civil Aviation Agency shows that in 2024, airlines carried 93.4 million paying passengers on domestic flights-fewer than the 96.1 million in 2015.
Even though total passenger numbers, including international flights, reached 118.3 million in 2024, the market still lags behind its pre-pandemic peak.
Three airlines-LATAM, GOL, and Azul-control almost all domestic flights. Each has faced financial trouble since 2020, with all three entering bankruptcy protection in the last five years.
Azul now plans to shrink its fleet by about a third, which could mean fewer flights to smaller cities.
A possible merger between GOL and Azul could leave just two major players, raising concerns about higher prices and less choice for travelers.
Brazil's airlines pay some of the world's highest costs for jet fuel, which makes up about 40% of their expenses-much higher than the global average.
Most airline costs, including fuel and aircraft leasing, are paid in U.S. dollars. When Brazil's currency loses value, these costs rise even more.
In 2024, the real lost 12% of its value against the dollar, putting extra pressure on airlines.
Legal risks are another big problem. Nearly all airline lawsuits worldwide happen in Brazil.
Airlines face about $200 million in annual legal costs, much higher than in other countries. This legal climate scares off new competitors and adds to ticket prices.
A new tax plan could make things worse. If passed, it would add a value-added tax to airfares, raising ticket prices by up to 25%. This would make flying even less affordable for many Brazilians.
More than half of Brazil's people have never flown. High ticket prices and a strong tradition of bus travel keep many grounded, even though flying is safer and faster over Brazil's vast distances.
Brazil's air travel market is stuck. High costs, legal headaches, and little competition keep prices up and growth down.
Without real changes, flying in Brazil will stay out of reach for most people, holding back the country's economy and connections.
Brazil's Air Travel Stuck as High Costs and Legal Troubles Keep Growth Grounded
