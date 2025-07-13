Smart AI Tools For Smarter Living: Discover The Power Of The HONOR 400 Series

What if your phone could do more than just keep up with your busy life, what if it could actually make your day easier? The HONOR 400 Series turns that idea into reality. Running on the latest MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and packed with AI-powered tools and smart features, it's like having a personal assistant right in your hand, ready to boost your productivity and simplify every task.





AI Subtitles: Understand Every Word, InstantlyWhether you're in multilingual meeting for work or catching a new show, AI Subtitles translate speech in real time. No more struggling to keep up, but just smooth, effortless subtitles that keeps you connected to global content. Break Language Barriers with AI Live Translation: For phone calls, AI Live Translation is a game changer. It translates conversations instantly, directly on your device to protect your privacy. Imagine negotiating with an overseas client and you're the only one with an HONOR device, yet both sides hear the translation clearly, making communication easier and better. This exclusive on-device feature supports six languages and delivers fast performance. Write Smarter with AI Writing Tools: The HONOR 400 Series makes writing easier with its AI Writing Tools. Just type what's in your mind, and the AI will help you draft fresh content, polish what you've written, expand your ideas, or check grammar and spelling in multiple languages. It's a friendly assistant that helps you work faster and more creatively, whether it's for emails, invitations, or anything else. Bridge the Gap Between iOS and Android with HONOR Connect: Switching from iOS and Android - or vice versa - can be a headache. HONOR Connect takes that hassle away by providing easy data transfer between different platforms. Whether it's your photos, contacts, or important files, HONOR Connect moves everything smoothly and securely, so you can start using your new device without missing a beat. Stay Secure with AI Deepfake Detection: Video calls should feel safe and real, and with AI Deepfake Detection on HONOR 400 Series, they do. This smart feature scans faces in real time during a video call and alerts you if it detects signs of a possible deepfake. You'll get a clear warning, so you can stay in control and keep your conversations secure and trustworthy. MagicOS 9.0 on the HONOR 400 Series also includes other handy tools like AI Magic Portal 2.0 for easy app navigation, AI Recorder for quick voice notes, Magic Capsule for faster notification interactions, and Magic Lockscreen, all designed to keep you productive and connected. About HONOR : HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.