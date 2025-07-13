Dubai Courts Celebrates The Graduation Of A New Cohort From The 'Empowering Future Leaders' Program In Collaboration With The Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates –July 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), a leading academic institution focused on governance and public policy and leadership development in the Arab world, celebrated the graduation of a new cohort from its 'Empowering Future Leaders' programme, held in collaboration with Dubai Courts. The programme is specifically tailored for Dubai Courts staff, and the official graduation ceremony was held at the school's headquarters in the Convention Tower, Dubai.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 21 administrative and technical employees from Dubai Courts, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, and His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. The event was also attended by a number of senior officials from both institutions, including His Excellency Judge Omar Mohammed Miran, Deputy Director General of Dubai Courts; Mr. Marwan Abdulqader, Director of the Director General's Office; Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Obaidli, CEO of the Case Management Sector; Mr. Ibrahim Ali Al Hosani, CEO of the Settlement and Enforcement Sector; Mr. Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector; and Ms. Aisha Sultan Majid Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education at the School.

The programme, which ran from August to November 2024 and comprised a total of 120 training hours, reflects a strategic partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government and Dubai Courts. It forms part of the joint efforts to empower national talents and develop their leadership and modern management capabilities, thereby enhancing the government's performance and aligning with future requirements.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi emphasized that the partnership between Dubai Courts and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government through the“Future Leaders Empowerment Program” reflects the institution's vision to build and strengthen the capabilities of its employees, equipping them to meet future challenges with confidence and competence. The graduation of this new cohort represents a significant milestone and underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance the skills of court personnel in alignment with the evolving and dynamic nature of the workplace.

He further affirmed that Dubai Courts firmly believes that learning and professional development is a continuous journey that extends beyond any single phase. It is a path that requires dedication and perseverance. Dubai Courts is committed to providing a stimulating learning environment that nurtures employee growth and enables them to make meaningful contributions to institutional excellence. This partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government stands as a successful model of fruitful collaboration that invests in people as the cornerstone of progress, excellence, and innovation

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said:“This programme reflects the School's vision in preparing and qualifying national leaders to the highest scientific and professional standards. These training initiatives play a vital role in empowering government personnel with modern leadership tools and providing them with the strategic knowledge to enhance their readiness for decision-making and foster institutional excellence.”

His Excellency added:“We take pride in graduating a distinguished group of Dubai Courts employees who have completed an exceptional training journey that combines theoretical knowledge and practical application within an inspiring learning environment. This experience was designed to prepare leaders capable of making a tangible impact in their institutions, and to anticipate challenges with resilience and competence. Our constructive partnership with Dubai Courts reflects a shared commitment to supporting national talent and empowering them to lead the government development journey in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the aspirations of our leadership to consolidate the UAE's leading status across all sectors.”

The training programme was divided into six key pillars, including modern government administration, strategic planning, change management, leadership skills development, and institutional capacity building, reflecting an advanced, forward-looking vision. The curriculum followed an integrated approach, combining world-class theoretical foundations from leading academic sources, with practical application, including interactive workshops, individual mentoring sessions, specialised leadership training, as well as field visits and lectures by top-tier experts and academics.

The programme included a series of qualitative leadership assessments, most notably the Gallup Leadership Test, which focuses on strengths-based development, and the Trust and Inspiration exercise, designed to foster positive energy and cultivate an environment conducive to exceptional leadership. These enabled a detailed analysis of participants' leadership styles and identifying opportunities for both individual advancement and organisational growth.

The programme included field visits to leading government institutions, providing participants the opportunity to examine local best practices and consider the transferability of successful models to the institutional context of Dubai Courts. This aimed to enhance performance efficiency and align organisational processes with the wider aspirations for modernisation and development. The learning experience was enhanced through a phase of self-paced e-learning, delivered via the MBRSG's Smart Executive Education Platform. This allowed participants to engage with flexible and innovative digital training content in the field of public administration.

The programme culminated with the implementation of executive projects developed collaboratively by participants in working groups. The projects tackled real-world challenges faced by Dubai Courts and proposed practical solutions and development initiatives. The participants presented their ideas to a specialised evaluation committee. The goal was to translate the skills and knowledge acquired into tangible strategies that would enhance institutional performance.

Each participant engaged in an individual mentoring session in the Leadership Style Analysis Lab, which offered an in-depth diagnostic experience that allowed participants to explore their leadership interaction patterns and identify pathways for future development. This personalised engagement improved their ability to plan their professional trajectories with greater clarity, efficiency and confidence.

The programme represents a comprehensive national model for empowering government leaders through the effective integration of theory and practice, underpinned by a strong commitment to human capital development. It reflects Dubai Courts' strategic focus on nurturing national talent in line with the Dubai Global Model for Designing and Building the Future, and affirms the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government's position as a leading regional authority in executive education and public policy.