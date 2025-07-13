ROSHN Group Joins Recycle Your Device Initiative To Promote A Circular Economy



ROSHN Group will be a partner to the Recycle Your Device Initiative, which is led by the Communication, Space, and Technology Commission (CST)

ROSHN will spread awareness of the campaign to encourage the public to recycle their old electronic equipment and promote a circular economy The campaign will run until the end of December, with the aim of recycling over 100,000 devices over the six months

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July, 2025 – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, is partnering with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) for the nationwide CSR initiative, Recycle Your Device. This impactful campaign, which will run until December, aims to raise national awareness around sustainability and a circular economy as outlined by Vision 2030 by encouraging the responsible recycling of electronic devices. Any donated device will be refurbished for donation and reuse.

ROSHN Group will be supporting the campaign nationwide under its“YUHYEEK” CSR Program by promoting the initiative through a variety of activities both in its communities and destinations, through communication, and activations. The aim will be to exceed the number of devices recycled during the first national electronic devices recycling campaign, which ran between 2022 and 2023; over 100,000 devices with a market value of SAR 30 million were recycled, 240 tons of electronic materials were refurbished.

As a Success Partner, ROSHN Group will play a key role in supporting and amplifying this national effort. Recycle Your Device underscores a shared vision of creating a more sustainable future through collective action and responsible technology use.