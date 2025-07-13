ENG Vs IND: Anil Kumble Lauds Ravindra Jadeja's Batting Maturing Following His Knock At Lord's
Former India captain Anil Kumble has heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his consistency and growing maturity with the bat, after the all-rounder played yet another crucial knock in India's first innings of the ongoing Lord's Test match.
Jadeja scored a well-composed 72, showing remarkable patience and control, as India posted a total of 387. His partnership with Washington Sundar proved vital, with the pair adding 50 runs for the seventh wicket and steering India past the 350-mark.
Jadeja's contributions are vital, says Kumble
"He has always had the skill -- we have known that for a long time -- but to consistently deliver with the bat for India has been exceptional," said JioHotstar expert Kumble.
"Ravindra Jadeja offers so much, not just with the ball, but also with the bat and on the field. Contributions like this are vital," he added also highlighted Jadeja's strong foundation as a batter, reminding that the left-hander has scored two triple centuries in first-class cricket.
"He has the technique -- scoring two triple hundreds in domestic cricket is no mean feat. The way he builds and constructs his innings has been brilliant to watch -- just like a regular batter," he added.
India's reliable middle-order batters
Jadeja has quickly become one of India's most reliable middle-order contributors.
"He has been promoted to number six in the batting order, and he has certainly justified the faith. In the last game, he made a useful contribution, and today as well, he stitched a wonderful partnership with Washington Sundar," Kumble said.
With his latest half-century, Jadeja now sits sixth in the list of top run-scorers in the series with 266 runs. His twin fifties in the second Test, 89 and an unbeaten 69 were crucial in setting up India's win, and his latest effort only adds to his growing reputation as a dependable Test batter.
India finished the day with 387, the exact total that England piled up. After Shubman Gill's fiery exchange with Zak Crawley, England remained unscathed and ended the day with 2/0.
