Haryana: Mobile Internet Suspended For 24 Hours In Nuh Ahead Of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Schools To Remain Shut

Mobile internet services will remain suspended for 24 hours in Haryana's Nuh, ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The suspension will be in effect from today, July 13, 9pm to July 14, 9pm, as per an order from the Haryana Department of Home Affairs.

A holiday in government and private schools in the Nuh district on Monday, July 14 has also been announced.

Major traffic diversions will also be in place because of the Jalasbhishek Yatra, which can be difficult for school-going children commuting to and from their schools, because of which the holiday has been declared.

Security beefed up ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

According to an official statement, 14 DSPs have been deployed and 28 checkpoints set up at various locations along the route of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, reported PTI.

Videography and thorough checking will be conducted at all the checkpoints to ensure the safety and security of the Yatra participants.

Around 2,500 police personnel will also be deployed during the Yatra on Monday. Additionally, sniffer dogs, a bomb squad, four drones, 21 video cameras, and commando personnel will also be in place, said the statement.

Police will be present at which spots

Police personnel will be posted at the following spots:



Tiranga Park,

Badkali Chowk, KMP Rewasan Bridge

Apart from these spots, one DSP and a large police force will be present along with the Yatra, a spokesperson of the Nuh Police told PTI.

The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra begins from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, from where the devotees proceed to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka. The yatra route spans over nearly 80 km and ends at Singar via the Jhir temple.

In 2023, the Yatra was marred by violence, stated a report by the Deccan Herald.