Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: Luxury Car Driver Who Ran Over 5 People At Vasant Vihar Gets Bail

MENAFN - Live Mint) Utsav Shekhar , the driver of a luxury car who was held for running over five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area was granted bail, said police.

The shocking hit-and-run incident took place in the early hours of July 9.

Delhi Police said: "On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call regarding an accident near Indian Petrol Pump, infront of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at Police Station Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on the footpath."

According to the FIR, a victim named Sabami said she was sleeping along with her family on the footpath opposite to Shiva Camp, beneath the Munirka Flyover.

"Around 1:30 AM, a white car came speeding and recklessly drove over our family and others sleeping there," Sabami's complaint said, according to ANI report.

The driver briefly stopped after the incident, looked at the injured, and then fled in the direction of Shankar Vihar.

Sabami also said a bystander came to her aid and handed her a slip with the car's registration number, which she later submitted to the police.

According to ANI report, another victim Narayani said: "The car ran over us... Me, my husband and children got injured. I got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck... We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) since many years..."

The Delhi Police seized the vehicle involved in the incident and sent it for forensic analysis.

A case was registered at Vasant Vihar police station under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

About accused driver

Utsav Shekhar, aged 40, is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work.

He was returning from Noida when the incident took place near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Vasant Vihar.

He was allegedly drunk at the time of driving and had also hit a truck after the accident when the police caught him.