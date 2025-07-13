'Hope You Enjoy Your Family Time': California Governor Newsom Blasts JD Vance & Family's Disneyland Outing Amid Mass ICE
Governor Newsom took to social media on Saturday, sharing a video of Vance at the Southern California theme park alongside his wife, Usha, and two of their children. In a pointed post on X (formerly Twitter), Newsom wrote:“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't.”
he post quickly drew widespread attention, amplifying tensions around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and its effects on immigrant communities in California.Demonstrations at Disneyland
Protests broke out both Friday evening and Saturday near the Disneyland resort in Anaheim. Between 100 and 150 demonstrators gathered on Harbor Boulevard outside the theme park entrance, with another crowd forming at the Grand Californian Hotel, where Vance is believed to have stayed, as per multiple reports.
Some demonstrators waved Mexican flags and held signs condemning immigration raids .“I'm offended by the visit, because so many families are being terrorized by the policies from the federal government,” said Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, a Democrat, speaking to KTLA on Friday.High-security family outing
Despite the political tensions, the vice president's visit was reportedly a private family outing. Social media videos confirmed that Vance toured the park on Saturday morning.
The Vance family was seen enjoying several popular attractions including Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a visit to Tom Sawyer Island. The family also dined at the exclusive 21 Royal restaurant inside the park.Political optics amid policy scrutiny
Vice President Vance's Disneyland visit followed shortly after aggressive ICE operations in Southern California, fueling criticism that the administration's enforcement efforts are causing fear and division among immigrant families.Also Read | 10 photos that captured Donald Trump assassination attempt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment