'Hope You Enjoy Your Family Time': California Governor Newsom Blasts JD Vance & Family's Disneyland Outing Amid Mass ICE

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance's weekend family trip to Disneyland was met with protests and political backlash, including sharp criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom. The visit came just a day after federal immigration agents detained around 200 suspected undocumented immigrants in major ICE raids across Ventura County.

Governor Newsom took to social media on Saturday, sharing a video of Vance at the Southern California theme park alongside his wife, Usha, and two of their children. In a pointed post on X (formerly Twitter), Newsom wrote:“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't.”

he post quickly drew widespread attention, amplifying tensions around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and its effects on immigrant communities in California.

Demonstrations at Disneyland

Protests broke out both Friday evening and Saturday near the Disneyland resort in Anaheim. Between 100 and 150 demonstrators gathered on Harbor Boulevard outside the theme park entrance, with another crowd forming at the Grand Californian Hotel, where Vance is believed to have stayed, as per multiple reports.

Some demonstrators waved Mexican flags and held signs condemning immigration raids .“I'm offended by the visit, because so many families are being terrorized by the policies from the federal government,” said Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, a Democrat, speaking to KTLA on Friday.

High-security family outing

Despite the political tensions, the vice president's visit was reportedly a private family outing. Social media videos confirmed that Vance toured the park on Saturday morning.

The Vance family was seen enjoying several popular attractions including Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a visit to Tom Sawyer Island. The family also dined at the exclusive 21 Royal restaurant inside the park.

Political optics amid policy scrutiny

Vice President Vance's Disneyland visit followed shortly after aggressive ICE operations in Southern California, fueling criticism that the administration's enforcement efforts are causing fear and division among immigrant families.

| 10 photos that captured Donald Trump assassination attempt