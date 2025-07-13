21-Year-Old Former Dental Student, Who Became Onlyfans Creator, Gives Parents $18,000 Every Month

MENAFN - Live Mint) Skylar Mae, a 21‐year‐old former dental nursing student, now works full‐time creating explicit content on OnlyFans . She amazes fans with her monthly income, earning six figures each month, and uses a big part of that money to help her parents.

Skylar sends them $18,000 every month so they can cover everyday costs and pay for medical bills. She says that's the least she can do, especially after her father worked so hard despite his health problems. Her success gives her family more comfort and freedom.

Skylar's parents are not just happy about the cash; they are active in her career. Her dad even has her stage name tattooed on his arm. The couple supported her from day one.

They help in small ways, too, like driving her to photoshoots, waiting nearby during shoots, and checking into hotels to make sure she's safe. Skylar also used some of her earnings to redo her parents' bathroom and take them on holiday.

Skylar explained that her mom also plays a caring role. She often drives Skylar to work and stays close to offer moral support. Both parents have learned the OnlyFans language, asking questions about custom requests, content, and schedules.

They know the ins and outs, and even her grandmother decided to join the team, buying rhinestone lingerie for her from Amazon. It shows how involved the whole family has become.

Despite her parents' full support, Skylar keeps some boundaries. She admits there's a“definite line” she won't cross in front of them.

She says,“I'm a little bit more reserved than them,” meaning some details she keeps private. Still, she cherishes knowing her family is proud and secure thanks to her work.

Her story shines a light on a new family model, where adult content income helps loved ones, and together, they break down stigma in a modern way.