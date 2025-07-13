Every Part Of North-East Will Get Central Support To Become Developed: FM
Sitharaman said at a function in Meghalaya that every village has to contribute to achieving Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma's ambition to take the state economy to $30 billion by 2030, showed an official social media post by the minister's office/ on Sunday.
Sitharaman on Sunday concluded - four-day visit to Meghalaya with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Sohra, a separate official statement said.
“In order to reach the $30 billion economy for Meghalaya by 2030, we need every village to contribute to this ambition of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma,” the minister said. That fits into the larger vision of India becoming a developed economy by 2047, the minister said at an event in the state addressing women's self-help groups.
The minister also said that each state, with its own development vision will contribute to India's development journey.
Sitharaman said the Union government will ensure that every part of the North-east gets“legislative and policy support, which is required,” so that the region can move ahead in achieving its aspirations.
“We shall work together with the government of Meghalaya to ensure the aspirations are understood and we take that vision forward. The Prime Minister gives a great emphasis on North East,” Sitharaman said.
The minister said that since 2014, a concerted push has been made to support women's collectives by improving access to credit, training, branding support, and market linkages. The minister underscored the significance of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to ensure that at least five women in every village earn a sustainable income of ₹1 lakh annually.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment