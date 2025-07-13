Kate Middleton, Prince William And Kids Attend Wimbledon Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Jannik Sinner
Princess Charlotte, aged 10, made her third consecutive appearance at the iconic tennis tournament, joining her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as her elder brother Prince George, 11. The royal family arrived ahead of the anticipated clash between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner , which began at 4.00 pm.
Princess Kate, 43, who serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was warmly received by spectators when she entered Centre Court on Saturday to watch the women's singles final. On Sunday, she returned to present the trophy to the men's champion, continuing her longstanding role in the closing ceremony.
In a touching moment the day prior, the Princess of Wales offered words of encouragement to runner-up Amanda Anisimova, telling the American to“keep her head high” after her loss to Poland's Iga Świątek.
Fashion watchers noted a subtle matching moment between the Princess and her daughter: Kate donned a cerulean blue dress adorned with a delicate ruffled bow, while Charlotte wore a white dress trimmed with navy piping, echoing her mother's colour palette.
Among other notable guests in the Royal Box were Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, screen icon Nicole Kidman, and Vogue's former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour-adding a dash of Hollywood glamour to the prestigious British tradition.
As the 2025 Championships draw to a close, the presence of both royalty and celebrities underscored Wimbledon's enduring global appeal-not just for tennis, but as a hallmark of British summer culture.
