Four NBA Teams Eye Legendary Lebron James For Upcoming Season

2025-07-13 03:05:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four National Basketball Association (NBA) teams have expressed interest in signing the legendary basketball star LeBron James, Azernews reports, citing ESPN.

The teams have reportedly reached out to LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, to discuss potential contracts. However, the names of these clubs have not been disclosed.

LeBron James, currently 40 years old, has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018. Throughout his illustrious career, he has also won three Summer Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team.

As the NBA season approaches, the basketball world watches eagerly to see where the iconic athlete will continue his storied journey.

