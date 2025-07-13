MP Warns Of Household Pressure From Soaring Medical Costs

Why is pharmaceutical spending rising so sharply? What does it say about public health trends, price dynamics, and the structure of Azerbaijan's domestic supply chains? And what can be done to manage the impact on household budgets? In a comment for Azernews, an economist sheds light on these key questions.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%