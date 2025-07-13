War Update: 97 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, July 13, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched artillery strikes at border settlements in Chernihiv region (Hai) and in Sumy region (Kliusy, Uhroidy, Myropilske, Prohres, and Mariine).

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , the enemy carried out seven offensive actions, with one battle ongoing. The invaders launched six airstrikes, dropping a total of 13 guided bombs, and conducted 133 attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops launched four attacks near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Ukrainian military units repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Three additional attacks are currently underway.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults toward Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , a single enemy assault occurred toward the village of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka. Ukrainian units repelled seven of these attacks, with one clash ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched 42 assaults in areas including Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razin, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 35 enemy attacks.

Ukrainian recon troopsRussian Buk-M3 air defense system

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces attempted eight assaults near Zaporizke, Novokhatske, Myrne, and Vilne Pole. Ukrainian troops repelled five of them, fighting continues.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy made two attempts to advance toward Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes have been recorded.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on July 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 200 combat clashes with Russian troops along the front lines. On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 61 enemy assault and offensive actions.