Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Hits Critical Infrastructure In Sumy, City Partially Blacked Out

Russian Drone Hits Critical Infrastructure In Sumy, City Partially Blacked Out


2025-07-13 03:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Klymenko, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the activity of Russian drones was observed in Sumy and in the city's vicinity. One of the UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility," Klymenko said.

According to him, part of the city was temporarily left without electricity. Several essential institutions have been switched to backup power supply.

Klymenko added that specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Read also: Russian shelling injures two in Sloviansk, including minor

As reported earlier, a drone strike in the town of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged a school and several residential buildings.

MENAFN13072025000193011044ID1109794843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search