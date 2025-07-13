Russian Drone Hits Critical Infrastructure In Sumy, City Partially Blacked Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Klymenko, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the activity of Russian drones was observed in Sumy and in the city's vicinity. One of the UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility," Klymenko said.

According to him, part of the city was temporarily left without electricity. Several essential institutions have been switched to backup power supply.

Klymenko added that specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

