NATO Chief To Visit U.S., Meet With President Trump Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Alliance's press service , according to Ukrinform.

“On 14-15 July 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Mark Rutte, will visit Washington D.C.,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the head of the Alliance will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as with members of Congress.

may approve new military aid for Ukraine – medi

As Ukrinform previously reported, Donald Trump stated that the U.S. is ready to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO countries. The U.S. President also said he will make an "important announcement" regarding Russia on Monday.