In Sumy Community, Enemy Hit Motorblock, Leaving One Dead And One Wounded
“The shelling took place at around 3:40 p.m. on a road in the Stetskivsky district. Two brothers were driving a motorblock in the direction of the Khotyn community when they were attacked by an enemy drone . A 57-year-old man was killed. His brother was wounded,” Hryhorov said.Read also: Enemy shells Sumy Region with MLRS, one person injured
He added that the wounded man is receiving medical assistance and called on residents of the Sumy region to minimize travel in the direction of the border.
As reported by the agency, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, leaving part of the city without power
Illustrative photo, Kherson Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment