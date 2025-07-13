In Sumy Community, Enemy Hit Motorblock, Leaving One Dead And One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The shelling took place at around 3:40 p.m. on a road in the Stetskivsky district. Two brothers were driving a motorblock in the direction of the Khotyn community when they were attacked by an enemy drone . A 57-year-old man was killed. His brother was wounded,” Hryhorov said.

Enemy shellsRegion with MLRS, one person injured

He added that the wounded man is receiving medical assistance and called on residents of the Sumy region to minimize travel in the direction of the border.

As reported by the agency, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, leaving part of the city without power

