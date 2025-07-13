Gunfire, Shell Casings Heard At Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA
“The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine reported hearing hundreds of small arms shots last night,” the statement said.
According to IAEA experts, a large number of shots were heard at the ZNPP for about an hour, starting at 10 p.m. local time.
"During a tour of the site this morning, they saw numerous small-caliber shell casings scattered on the ground near reactors No. 5 and No. 6. There were no signs of broken windows or other physical damage," the agency said.
The IAEA team currently present at the ZNPP is trying to obtain additional information about this incident.
“Such military activity on or near a large nuclear power plant is clearly unacceptable,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.Read also: Restart of ZNPP reactors possible only after return to Ukrainian control – IAEA
As reported by Ukrinform, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Russia's latest wave of drone and missile attacks in Ukraine and warned that these strikes once again jeopardize the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
Photo: Konstantin Liberov
