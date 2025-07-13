Man Injured In Samar, Dnipropetrovsk Region Drone Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

"There is one casualty in the city of Samar due to drone strikes. It is a 25-year-old man. In total, the infrastructure, a school, nine apartment buildings, and seven cars were damaged there," Lysak said.

According to him, on Sunday, the Nikopol region, in particular the district center, the communities of Myrivsk, Marganets, and Pokrovsk, also suffered from shelling.

“The enemy directed FPV drones and heavy artillery there and dropped ammunition from UAVs . A 73-year-old woman was injured. She will recover at home,” Lysak said.

He added that several fires broke out in the area as a result of the shelling. A garage, a truck, and dry grass were on fire. The fire engulfed two farm buildings, which were also damaged.

“Seven private homes, solar panels, gas pipelines, and power lines were destroyed,” Lysak said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted that, according to updated information, two more people sought medical assistance after yesterday's attacks: a 15-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man.

In the evening, the occupiers struck the Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a guided bomb. According to preliminary data, a fire broke out.

