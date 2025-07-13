Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Village In Sumy Region With Drones, Two Wounded

Russians Strike Village In Sumy Region With Drones, Two Wounded


2025-07-13 03:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians initially struck the residential sector in the village of Buniakine, Novoslobidska community, with four drones . Two civilian men were wounded,” Hryhorov said.

He added that the 63-year-old and 71-year-old victims were hospitalized and both are in stable condition.

The head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that Buniakine is subject to mandatory evacuation, most of the residents have left, and those who remained have written statements of refusal.

Read also: Russian drone hits critical infrastructure in Sumy , city partially blacked out

Hryhorov urged residents of settlements where mandatory evacuation has been announced not to risk their lives and health.

As reported, in the Sumy community, the enemy hit a motorblock, leaving one dead and one wounded.

Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative

