Usyk Headed To London For Rematch Against Dubois

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “Next stop - London,” Usyk wrote on his page on social network X, Ukrinform reports.

The fight between Usyk and Dubois will take place on July 19. The event will be held in London at Wembley Stadium, and in Ukraine, the entire card and the main fight of the evening will be broadcast by the MEGOGO media service.

As reported, the fight between the Ukrainian and the Briton will have the status of an official bout for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion.

'Watch what is going on every night':invites Trump to spend a week in Ukraine

We would like to add: WBO - World Boxing Organization, WBA - World Boxing Association, WBC - World Boxing Council, IBO - International Boxing Organization, IBF - International Boxing Federation.

Photo: wbaboxing.