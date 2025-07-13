Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attempts To Remove Ukrainian Cultural Books Thwarted

2025-07-13 03:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine

During an inspection of a MINI Countryman car, which was driven by a 61-year-old Ukrainian citizen through the“green corridor” lane at the checkpoint, border guards found 13 foreign publications by various authors.

The oldest of the books dates back to 1704.

The books were seized and sent for examination to determine their cultural or historical value.

Read also: Stefanchuk bought fifty book s at Book Arsenal

The operatives sent a report to the Security Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast about the discovery of signs of a criminal offense under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,“Smuggling of cultural property and weapons.”

As reported by Ukrinform, an attempt was made to send beads from the 1st-12th centurie from Ukraine to Germany by mail.

