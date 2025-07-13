Russian Drone Strikes Police Vehicle In Kharkiv Region, Several Officers Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Faceboo by the Kharkiv Region Police, according to Ukrinform.

“Police officers were injured on the evening of July 13 in the territory of the Kupiansk territorial community while on duty. A Russian drone hit a police service vehicle near one of the crossings,” the statement said.

According to the report, the explosion injured a district police officer, a patrol police response officer of the Kupiansk District Police Department, and two officers from the special police regiment. All were hospitalized.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for a war crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Sumy territorial community, a Russian attack hit a walk-behind tractor, resulting in one death and one injury .

