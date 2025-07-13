Cabinet Approves Reforms On Education, Building

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) – The Cabinet signed off the rationale for the draft bylaw of the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund for 2025, which will be forwarded to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for approval.

The draft bylaw aligns with efforts to modernize the public sector and meet its evolving needs, following the issuance of Law No. 6 of 2025, which amends Law No. 6 of 2025 regarding the restructuring of government institutions and departments.

Article 7 of the law stipulates that the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund, established within the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, will be transferred to the Higher Council for Science and Technology. The Fund will be considered the legal and de facto successor of the council.

The amendment provides the necessary legal framework for transferring the Fund's affiliation from the Ministry to the Higher Council for Science and Technology.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved implementing the provisions of the 2017 Instructions for the Electronic Tracking System for Government Vehicles and Machinery, specifically for vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture used for transporting untreated organic fertiliser.

The decision aims to protect public health and the environment by regulating the transportation of untreated organic fertiliser, ensuring it adheres to best practices to minimise potential environmental harm.