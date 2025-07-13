Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye To Host World Coastal Rowing Championship Next Nov.

2025-07-13 03:03:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, July 13 (KUNA) -- Erhan Erturk, President of the Turkish Rowing Federation, announced on Sunday that Turkiye will host the 2025 World Coastal Rowing Championship due in the southern province of Antalya during the first week of next November.
In a statement to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Erturk emphasized the importance of Turkiye hosting this global event, especially after this branch of the sport became part of the Olympic Games.
He stated, "The process was difficult," particularly with competing countries such as Italy, Spain, Poland and Saudi Arabia also bidding to host the championship. (end)
