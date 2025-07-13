403
Kuwait Underlines Water Security As Integral Towards Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 13 (KUNA) -- The right to water security is a fundamental part of sustainable development goals and plans, a Kuwaiti diplomat told a gathering of a pan-Islamic human rights commission to discuss the pressing matter on Sunday.
In addition to being an international obligation, water rights constitute a focal point of political ideologies aiming to push for more social equality, Kuwaiti Diplomatic attachأ© Jana Al-Theeferi said amid a session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, which dealt with the human rights aspect of water security.
Citing Kuwait's national development vision for 2035, the diplomat said water security forms an integral part of the strategy, which comprises sustainable living and advanced infrastructure as the two major pillars, she underlined.
The Kuwaiti diplomat went on to cite measures taken at home to strengthen water allocation and ensure adequate supply, acknowledging the role of the Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development in financing more than 125 water projects to boost security around the region.
She lamented a recent rise in armed conflicts in the region, including the Israeli occupation's attacks on Palestinians, warning that such warfare would have detrimental effects on water infrastructure, subsequently inhibiting water access, added the diplomat.
The gathering kicked off earlier on Sunday in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, shining light on the human rights perspective of water security and access. (pickup previous)
