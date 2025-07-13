Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egyptian Pres. Urges African Peacekeeping Forces


2025-07-13 03:03:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi called on Sunday for a greater role for the African Union in peace and security operations across the continent, stressing the importance of establishing a ready African peacekeeping force.
Al-Sisi made this remarks during the seventh Mid-Year Coordination Summit Meeting of the African Union (AU) in Equatorial Guinea Capital, Malabo, Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
President Al-Sisi highlighted that the most significant challenges facing Africa are armed conflicts, the spread of terrorism, transnational organized crime, and the repercussions of climate change. All are threats to the continent's security, stability, and development, he added.
He emphasized the importance of the African peacekeeping forces as a fundamental pillar of the African peace and security.
In this regard, he called for close coordination between the North African Regional Capability (NARC), the AU Commission, to underscore sustainable funding to maintain the capability's full readiness when needed.
President Al-Sisi reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the North African regional security and stressed the importance of achieving integration among African countries. (end)
mm


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109794798

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search