Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian FM To Visit China For SCO Meeting


2025-07-13 03:03:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Monday to participate in the foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated in a press statement on Sunday that Araqchi's visit comes in response to an official invitation extended by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Baghaei highlighted that coordination for the upcoming SCO summit is the key item on the agenda of the ministerial meeting.
The SCO meeting will take place in China from August 30 to September 1. (end)
mw


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109794797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search