Iranian FM To Visit China For SCO Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Monday to participate in the foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated in a press statement on Sunday that Araqchi's visit comes in response to an official invitation extended by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Baghaei highlighted that coordination for the upcoming SCO summit is the key item on the agenda of the ministerial meeting.
The SCO meeting will take place in China from August 30 to September 1. (end)
mw
mw
