Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Headline

NEWSDESK
POL-EGYPT-AFRICA-PRESIDENT
Egyptian Pres. urges greater role for African peacekeeping forces
CAIRO, July 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi called on Sunday for a greater role for the African Union in peace and security operations across the continent, stressing the importance of establishing a ready African peacekeeping force.
Al-Sisi made this remarks during the seventh Mid-Year Coordination Summit Meeting of the African Union (AU) in Equatorial Guinea Capital, Malabo, Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
President Al-Sisi highlighted that the most significant challenges facing Africa are armed conflicts, the spread of terrorism, transnational organized crime, and the repercussions of climate change. All are threats to the continent's security, stability, and development, he added.
He emphasized the importance of the African peacekeeping forces as a fundamental pillar of the African peace and security.
In this regard, he called for close coordination between the North African Regional Capability (NARC), the AU Commission, to underscore sustainable funding to maintain the capability's full readiness when needed.
President Al-Sisi reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the North African regional security and stressed the importance of achieving integration among African countries. (end)
