Former Nigerian Pres. Dies At London Hospital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Family of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Sunday that he succumbed to illness at a hospital in London.
Both the president's spokesman Garba Shehu and former assistant Bashir Ahmad confirmed that he passed away this afternoon at the age of 81, according to Nigerian media.
President Buhari is considered one of the most prominent political and military figures in Nigeria, having served as president for two consecutive terms between 2015 and 2023.
He previously led the country during the military rule in the 1980s. (end)
