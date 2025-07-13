Emirati Influencer Khalid Al Ameri To Debut In Malayalam Film 'Chatha Pacha'

Khalid Al Ameri, one of the Arab world's most recognisable Emirati digital storytellers, is stepping into the cinematic ring-literally.

The Emirati content creator and humanitarian is making his debut in Indian cinema with a cameo appearance in the upcoming Malayalam action film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a WWE-inspired drama set in the coastal city of Kochi.

Khalid shared a post on Instagram Story which suggested his cameo appearance in the Malayalam film. From his Instagram Stories, it looks like Khalid is also currently in Kochi, where the film is set.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies promises a uniquely entertaining blend of local flavour and global spectacle. The film draws inspiration from the theatrical world of professional wrestling. It stars some of Malayalam cinema's most exciting talents, including Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath.

The project also has serious creative weight behind it. Shihan Shoukath, the Cannes-winning filmmaker, is serving as the film's creative producer.

Adding to the prestige is the legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, making their Malayalam debut. Known for their work on Bollywood blockbusters like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On!!, the trio's inclusion signals a rich experience.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is planned for release by the end of the year.