Qatar Skydive Claims Three Medals At SWCS In Czech Republic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prague: The Qatar Skydive team, part of the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) of the Joint Special Forces, claimed three medals at the Skydive World Cup Series (SWCS) held in Klatovy, Czech Republic.

The event featured 44 teams from around the world, marking another milestone in Qatar's growing success on the international stage.

In the team category, Qatar Skydive secured the bronze medal after a strong performance amid fierce competition from some of the world's most experienced squads.

Qatar's athletes also shone in the individual categories, where Meshaal Al Qaoud claimed silver and Mohammed Al Buraidi claimed bronze.

Al Qaoud said that the win is the result of a collective effort and also credited it to the great support that athletes in Qatar receive from the country's sports leadership.

For his part, Al Buraidi said that an achievement like this one in a big event gives them the motivation to keep improving.

He added that it was not an easy feat, but they pulled through like always.

This successful participation reflects the status of the Qatar Skydive team as one of the world's leading teams in the sport, thanks to the strong support for air sports in Qatar and the country's ongoing commitment to excellence and proud representation in international arenas.